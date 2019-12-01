NBA G-League
n The Capital City Go-Go, the NBA G League affiliate of the Washington Wizards, defeated the Greensboro Swarm, 123-117, at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington on Sunday afternoon. The Go-Go were led by Jalen Jones, who posted a game-high 25 points and 10 rebounds. All five of the Swarm’s starters cracked double figures, with Charlotte two-way player Robert Franks leading the way with 24 points. Caleb Martin finished with 23 points, six assists and five rebounds. It was the Swarm’s worst night from 3-point range this season, shooting 7 of 35 (.200%).
AUTO RACING
n World champion Lewis Hamilton cruised to victory from the pole position at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to cap another stellar season with an 11th win and 84th overall. The six-time Formula One champion is now only seven wins behind seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 GP wins.
College football
n Boston College fired head coach Steve Addazio on Sunday after seven seasons with the team. In his time with the Eagles, Addazio finished 44-44 overall and 22-34 in ACC play. His firing comes after finishing 6-6 in 2019, including 4-4 in conference. Addazio led the Eagle’s to a bowl game in six of his seven seasons at the school.
n Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks announced on Sunday his intentions to leave Florida to explore transferring or entering the NFL draft. In two years as a Gator, Franks racked up 3,155 yards and 29 touchdowns. The quarterback suffered a dislocated ankle in the third game of this season, which left Kyle Trask in the starting spot for the rest of the year. Franks would be a redshirt junior should he return to college.
PRO GOLF
n Pablo Larrazábal won the European Tour’s season-opening Alfred Dunhill Championship after losing a three-stroke overnight lead and then making three birdies on his last four holes for a 3-over 75 and a one-stroke victory Sunday.
