COLLEGES

n Guilford College shot six-over-par 290 in Monday’s second round of the Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational on the Raven Golf Course at the Sandestin Resort in Sandestin, Fla. The Quakers’ six-over total on the par-71, 6,625-yard layout moved them up one spot into 15th place among the 18 teams. Aided by a hole in one on the par-3, 274-yard sixth hole, James Mishoe delivered Guilford’s low score for the second straight day. The senior’s second straight one-under 70 puts him in a share of eighth place at 140 (-2). Mishoe, who started his round on the 10th hole, had a nice round going and was at one-under after 14 holes before acing the sixth hole. Bogeys on eight and nine dropped him back to one-under for the day.

n The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Oct. 26. On Saturday, Oct. 26, Miami visits Pitt at noon on ESPN or ESPN2; Syracuse is at Florida State at 3:30 p.m. on ACCN, ESPN or ESPN2; Virginia is at Louisville at 3:30 p.m. on ACCN, ESPN or ESPN2; Duke travels to Chapel Hill to play North Carolina at 4 p.m. on Raycom Sports Network; and Boston College is at Clemson at 7:30 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments