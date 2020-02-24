Colleges
n Elon men’s basketball guard Hunter McIntosh has been
named the Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Rookie
of the Week, the conference announced on Monday. McIntosh
averaged 17.5 points and four assists during a 1-1 week for the Phoenix.
n High Point University guard Eric Coleman Jr. was named Big South Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday. Coleman scored a career-high 30 points in High Point’s 82-70 win over Presbyterian last Thursday.
n N.C. A&T infielder Connor Knapp was named the MEAC Freshman of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. Knapp was 5 for 9 (.559) in three games, driving in a combined five runs and scoring three times.
n The Greensboro College baseball team has switched home dates with the University of Lynchburg due to the possibility of rain in the Triad area over the next 48 hours. The two teams will now play at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Lynchburg, Va. before concluding the two-game season series at home on March 31 at 3 p.m.
NBA
n Indiana Pacers guard Jeremy Lamb will undergo season-ending knee surgery this week after he tore his ACL, meniscus and fractured his left knee in Sunday’s game against the Toronto Raptors. Lamb, a former Charlotte Hornet, averaged 12.5 points in 47 games in his first season with the Pacers.
n Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons will miss an indefinite amount of time following a back injury he sustained in Sunday’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Simmons, a two-time all-star, is averaging 17 points, eight assists and eight rebounds this year.
tennis
n American teenager Coco Gauff broke into the top 50 of the updated WTA rankings released on Monday, becoming the first 15-year-old in 15 years to achieve the feat.
