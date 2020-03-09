BASEBALL
n Elon University baseball and No. 19 East Carolina will meet for the second time this season as the teams play a 6:30 p.m. game on Tuesday night, March 10th at Clark-LeClair Stadium.
n UNCG baseball senior Caleb Webster earned his third career SoCon Player of the Week honor after helping the Spartans go 4-1 over the course of the week. He hit 8-for-18 (.444) over five games, while driving in eight runs.
n The High Point University baseball team (7-8) continues its homestand with an inter-Triad battle against UNCG (11-4) on Tuesday afternoon (March 10). It’s the final midweek game for the Panthers before Big South action starts this weekend.
BASKETBALL
n High Point University women’s basketball senior Camryn Brown was named the Big South Player of the Year, along with receiving First Team All-Conference honors, the league announced Monday afternoon.
BOWLING
n The 10th-ranked North Carolina A&T women’s bowling entered bracket play in ninth and went 3-0 Sunday to move up two spots to finish in seventh place on the final day of the Columbia 300 Music City Classic hosted by the University of Vanderbilt.
GOLF
n The Greensboro College men’s golf team sits in seventh place at the 2020 Savannah Harbor Invitational following 36-holes. Greensboro, who is at five-under-par, sits 13 strokes behind the leaders from Methodist University.
NFL
n The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a one-year contract extension with defensive end Steven Means. Means started four games in 2018 and had 14 tackles and one sack. He missed the 2019 season after suffering an Achilles tendon injury during organized team activities. Means’ new deal is important because the Falcons have announced they do not plan to re-sign Vic Beasley Jr. Also, Adrian Clayborn is set to become a free agent.
