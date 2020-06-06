PGA TOUR
n The PGA Tour returns after three months, and some of its biggest stars are ready to play. The 148-man field for the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial features the top five golfers in the world — Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson. The biggest name — Tiger Woods — chose not to play. The field features 18 of the top 25 in the world, giving it a strength-of-field comparable to a World Golf Championship.
NBA
n The Chicago Bulls’ new top basketball executive wasn’t ready to make any announcements about the coaching staff Saturday. Arturas Karnisovas still has not met in person with head coach Jim Boylen. Boylen’s future is the biggest issue hanging over the Bulls, who have missed the playoffs in four of the past five NBA seasons.
