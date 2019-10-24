colleges
n N.C. State says guard Blake Harris is no longer with the men’s basketball program for unspecified personal reasons. The team announced the move on Thursday, three days before the Wolfpack plays Mount Olive in an exhibition game. Harris averaged 3.1 points and 1.5 assists while playing 30 games as a sophomore last season. Harris, a native of Chapel Hill, transferred to N.C. State from Missouri, where he started nine of his 14 games in 2017-18 before leaving.
n The ODAC men’s basketball coaches on Thursday selected Guilford College first in their annual preseason poll. Guilford, the defending league tournament champion, received six of 13 first-place votes for 136 points. Randolph-Macon College was tabbed second with four first-place votes and 131 points.
n The Greensboro College women’s basketball team was picked to finish second in the USA South East Division, the conference announced Thursday in their annual preseason poll. The Pride received four of the possible nine first-place votes and finished one point behind Mary Baldwin University, which got three first-place votes.
mlb
n The Philadelphia Phillies hired Joe Girardi as their manager. Girardi, 55, managed the New York Yankees for 10 seasons, led them to the playoffs six times and guided the Yankees past the Phillies in the 2009 World Series. Girardi’s record with the Yankees was 910-710, the sixth most wins in team history. The Phillies, for the first time in franchise history, have hired a World Series champion manager.
pro football
n The Carolina Cobras, Greensboro’s National Arena League team, on Thursday announced the signing of fullback/linebacker Desmond Maxwell. Maxwell, 6-foot-2 and 255 pounds, played at Western Kentucky, where he won two Conference USA championships.
tennis
n Stan Wawrinka set up an all-Swiss quarterfinal against Roger Federer by outlasting Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 at the Swiss Indoors on Thursday in Basel. Wawrinka is playing Federer’s hometown tournament for the 14th time. They have faced each other just once in Basel, in a 2011 semifinal won by Federer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.