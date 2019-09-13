pro football

n Odell Beckham Jr. is going back to New York seeking revenge, but not on the Giants. The wide receiver added some spice to the Browns’ upcoming matchup with the Jets by accusing former Cleveland defensive coordinator Gregg Williams of getting him injured in a preseason game two years ago. Trevor Siemian will start for the Jets at quarterback Monday night in place of Sam Darnold who has mononucleosis.

n Miami Dolphins defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick is unhappy with his role and reportedly wants to be traded, raising new questions about dysfunction on the team under rookie coach Brian Flores.

Elsewhere

n The Europeans have the lead. The Americans have the momentum. An opening day of swinging fortunes in the Solheim Cup reached a crescendo in a tension-filled last hour at Gleneagles, with the final two matches of the fourballs going to the 18th hole and the U.S. team staring at a three-point deficit. Two long birdie putts later, first from Lexi Thompson then from Brittany Altomare, the U.S. had escaped with two half-points and only trailed Europe 4 1/2-3 1/2.

