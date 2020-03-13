COLLEGES

n The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association on Friday announced the five finalists for the 2020 Lisa Leslie Award which, in its third year, recognizes the top center in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. The five finalists: Olivia Nelson-Ododa (Connecticut), Beatrice Mompremier (Miami), Elissa Cunane (N.C. State, Northern Guilford High School)), Aliyah Boston (South Carolina) and Brittany Brewer (Texas Tech).

n Gabriela McHugh, a freshman on the UNCG volleyball team, is the first player in the program’s history to have been invited to the U.S. Women’s National Team Open Tryout, in Colorado Springs, Colo. McHugh was one of just 37 setters to be invited and one of just six true freshmen. The tryouts took place Feb. 21-23.

n The Los Angeles Chargers on Friday released linebacker Thomas Davis, a former Carolina Panthers star, and defensive tackle Brandon Mebane. Davis led the team in tackles last season. The Chargers also put the nonexclusive franchise tag on tight end Hunter Henry.

