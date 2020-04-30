colleges
n UNC Greensboro Athletics on Thursday announced that complimentary 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball season tickets will be available for all 2020 UNCG graduates courtesy of University Village. Additional season tickets may also be purchased for the special rate of $99 per seat for men’s basketball and $20 per seat for women’s basketball. All seats will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. For questions, call (336) 334-3250.
NFL
n The Bengals on Thursday cleared the way for Joe Burrow to lead the team by releasing quarterback Andy Dalton, who holds several of the franchise’s passing records but couldn’t lead Cincinnati deep into the playoffs. Dalton, who had a year left on his deal, now has a chance to compete for a job with another team. The Bengals haven’t won a playoff game since the 1990 season. Dalton led Cincinnati to its best stretch of playoff appearances — five straight from 2011-15 — but couldn’t get that elusive win. His 70-61-2 record as a starter is second best by a Bengals quarterback with at least 10 starts, trailing Virgil Carter. Dalton also holds single-season team records for yards passing (4,293 in 2013) and touchdowns (33 in 2013).
