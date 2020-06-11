COLLEGES
n Three High Point Panthers were named to the Big South Women’s Basketball All-Decade Team, the league office announced Thursday. Representing High Point are Stacia Robertson, Kaylah Keys and Emma Bockrath. Robertson (2011-15) was a two-time All-Big South First Team selection and was named the Player of the Year in her final season. Keys (2013-17) was a three-time All-Big South selection and was named the Freshman of the Year for the 2013-14 season. Bockrath (2015-19) received postseason recognition from the Big South all four years, making the All-Freshman Team in 2015-16 and then racking up three First Team All-Big South nominations and a Big South Player of the Year award as a sophomore.
n The University of Nevada, Reno has announced plans to bring Colin Kaepernick back to campus and craft policies to make the campus a better place for black students, faculty and staff after the national protests over George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. University President Marc Johnson said he couldn’t elaborate on when Kaepernick, the former NFL quarterback known for his controversial kneeling protests, might return to the university, whose campus is closed. But Johnson said new efforts by the university include a public review of campus policing protocols. Additional images of Kaepernick and tributes throughout the campus are also being planned this summer, Johnson said. Kaepernick graduated from the university in 2011 after playing all four years on its football team.
n The Memphis Tigers will host Mississippi State in 2028 and visit the Bulldogs in 2029 in a new home-and-home football series. The Tigers announced the games Thursday. Memphis already was scheduled to host Mississippi State in 2021 and visit the Bulldogs in Starkville in 2022. Memphis and Mississippi State haven’t played each other since 2011.
NFL
n The NFL is committing $250 million over 10 years to social justice initiatives, targeting what it calls “systemic racism” and supporting “the battle against the ongoing and historic injustices faced by African Americans.” The league, which has raised $44 million in donations through its Inspire Change program, announced the additional $206 million commitment Thursday. It plans to “work collaboratively with NFL players to support programs to address criminal justice reform, police reforms, and economic and educational advancement.”
