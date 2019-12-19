NBA G-league
n The Greensboro Swarm will take on the Westchester Knicks today in the NBA G-League Winter Showcase in Las Vegas at 5:30 p.m. The event covers four days in Las Vegas, serving as a mid-season tournament for the developmental league. The winning team of the tournament portion will receive $100,000 per player.
mens College basketball
n James Wiseman announced Wednesday via his Instagram account that he will be withdrawing from Memphis to prepare for the 2020 NBA draft. Wiseman was suspended by the NCAA in November for 12 games for receiving money to assist in moving to Memphis.
n Former Wake Forest standout and NBA great Tim Duncan was nominated for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He joined Kobe Bryant, Chris Bosh and Kevin Garnett as part of the loaded class of nominees. The finalists will be announced in February.
womens college basketball
n Elon’s women’s college basketball team fell to Coastal Carolina in the Carolinas Challenge on Thursday, 76-65. The Phoenix, who were led by Brie Perpignan and Jaylin Powell with 10 points a piece, couldn’t overcome a 36% shooting night from the field. Up next, the Phoenix will travel to Greenville, S.C., to take on Furman on Dec. 30.
