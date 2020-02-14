COLLEGE BASEBALL

n UNCG picked up its first victory of the Billy Godwin era on Saturday, as the first-year coach led the Spartans to a 7-5 win over Virginia Tech at the Coastal Carolina-hosted Battle at the Beach in Conway, S.C. Left-hander Jack Voigt picked up the win after coming in relief of Austin Koehn in the fifth, while junior Alex Hoppe got the save.

n Guilford College and Brevard College split a nonconference doubleheader on Saturday at Guilford’s McBane Field. The Quakers won the first game 4-3, with reliever Ryan Hill (1-0) pitching the final 32/3 innings to get the win. The visiting Tornados took the nightcap 12-11 in extra innings as Dylan Tuttle (0-1) absorbed the loss. The Quakers (2-1) and Tornados (1-4) will conclude their three-game series today, with the first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m.

