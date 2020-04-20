nba
n Family members of four of the eight passengers killed in a helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant and his daughter have joined the NBA star’s widow in filing wrongful death lawsuits against the companies that owned and operated the aircraft. The suits on behalf of three members of one family, and a woman who helped coach Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter in basketball, were filed electronically Sunday in Los Angeles Superior Court.
The pair of lawsuits comes about two months after Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, the mother of Gianna, also sued Island Express Helicopters Inc., which operated the Sikorsky, and its owner, Island Express Holding Corp. Unlike Vanessa Bryant’s lengthy lawsuit, the new identical 7-page cases do not name the dead pilot, Ara Zobayan, or his representative, as a defendant. All the suits allege that the two companies were careless and negligent.
One suit was filed by two children of Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and their daughter Alyssa, who played basketball with Gianna. Another suit was filed by the husband and three children of Christina Mauser, who helped Bryant coach the girls’ basketball team. The group was heading to a basketball tournament Jan. 26 when the chopper crashed in thick fog.
College Basketball
n Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe has declared himself eligible for the NBA draft, but he has not hired an agent. Arkansas coach Eric Musselman made the announcement in a media session on Monday. By choosing not to hire an agent, Joe could return to school next season. Joe, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, averaged 16.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game this past season and led the SEC in 3-point goals. As a freshman, Joe averaged 13.9 points and 2.8 rebounds. Last month, Arkansas guard Mason Jones declared for the draft. The Associated Press’ co-SEC Player of the Year averaged 22.0 points this past season.
n Baylor All-Big 12 guard Jared Butler plans to enter his name into the NBA draft pool while keeping open his option to return to the Bears for his junior season. Butler announced his intentions in a Twitter post Monday, meaning the top two scorers from Baylor’s 26-4 season are now exploring the draft. The 6-foot-3 Butler led the Bears with 16 points a game. Bears junior MaCio Teague, who was 10th in the Big 12 at 13.9 points a game, said last month that he was putting his name in the draft while keeping open the possibility of returning to Baylor. He was a second-team All-Big 12 pick.
n Washington State star CJ Elleby plans to go through the NBA draft process. Elleby, who led the Cougars in scoring and rebounding this season as a sophomore, says he had nothing to lose by putting his name in the draft pool. He can still return to Washington State for his junior season as long as he withdraws his name by 5 p.m. on June 15. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound forward earned All-Pac-12 honors after averaging 18.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game this season.
NHL
n Amid uncertainty about whether the 2019-20 season will continue, the Columbus Blue Jackets are looking ahead to next season. General manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced the signing Monday of Russian forward Mikhail Grigorenko to a one-year contract for next season. A person with knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press it’s worth $1.2 million, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team does not release contract terms. Last week the team locked up goalie Joonas Korpisalo for two more years with a contract worth a reported $5.6 million.
GOLF
n Tim Finchem, who expanded the PGA Tour’s footprint around the world and negotiated TV contracts that more than tripled prize money during his two decades as commissioner, has been elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame.Finchem was elected through the contributor category and will become the 10th administrator to be inducted, joining predecessor Deane Beman. He was PGA Tour commissioner when the World Golf Hall of Fame opened in 1998 in St. Augustine, Fla. “One of the great things about that is to get know the inductees who I didn’t know in other aspects of my job,” Finchem said Monday. “It’s a tremendous list of people. To be included in that group is very powerful. I want to thank those who thought I was deserving of it. In many ways, I didn’t feel I am deserving because I just had so much fun being in the job for so long.”
Finchem found it fitting that he joins the induction class of 2021 with Tiger Woods, whom he first saw at a college tournament his first year as commissioner in 1994. Later that year, Finchem noticed players finishing up their rounds at the World Series of Golf at Firestone and watching an 18-year-old Woods win the first of three straight U.S. Amateurs. Woods was elected through the male player category a month ago. Marion Hollins, one of the leading women in golf a century ago, was elected as a contributor.
TENNIS
n Ever wondered what a chat between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal might sound like? How about Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray or Stan Wawrinka? Fans got the rare chance to watch the Big Three — and two other owners of multiple Grand Slam titles — casually interact with each other in recent days via Instagram Live, a sort of electronic eavesdropping on some of the greatest male tennis players in history. Once Nadal got some technical issues worked out, that is. The owner of 19 major championships, second only to Federer’s 20 among men, had some trouble figuring out how to connect with his long-time rival on Monday. Eventually, Federer asked something he said he’s always wanted to know about Nadal, “because it’s been bothering me, you know?” If Nadal is right-handed, why does he play tennis lefty, something that has helped give him a head-to-head edge over the righty-racketed Federer? Djokovic, third on the men’s Grand Slam list with 17 trophies, started the trend of tennis superstars talking among themselves by going live one-on-one with Murray on Friday and with Wawrinka on Saturday.
