baseball
n Greensboro’s 16U PONY League team has qualified for the 2019 Colt World Series. The series is an international tournament and will be held in Marion, Ill. It features 10 teams from around the world. Greensboro is scheduled to play its first game this morning at 10 EDT against Covina, Calif. Full brackets and results are available at www.coltworldseries.org.
Swimming
n Ryan Lochte has qualified for the C final in the 200-meter butterfly at the U.S. national championships in Stanford, Calif. Lochte, a 12-time Olympic medalist, grabbed the seventh of eight spots during Friday’s preliminaries in 53.25 seconds. Maxime Rooney had the top qualifying time of 50.68 for the A final in the evening. Jack Conger was second-quickest for the A final. Dana Vollmer, a seven-time Olympic medalist, swam the final race of her career in the 100 fly prelims. She finished 32nd overall in 59.94 and failed to advance.
tennis
n Teenage qualifier Caty McNally has reached the quarterfinals of the Citi Open. The 17-year-old beat fellow American Christina McHale 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 on Thursday. McNally hadn’t won a main draw WTA match until this week. The women’s field has opened up after top-seeded Sloane Stephens and Wimbledon breakout star Coco Gauff were knocked out. On the men’s side, tenth-seeded Benoit Paire knocked out Greensboro native John Isner 7-6 (3), 6-3. Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece beat Jordan Thompson 6-3, 7-6 (4).
NFL
n The Pro Football Hall of Fame will expand the number of potential inductees to 20 in 2020 as part of the NFL’s celebration of its 100th season. Calling it a centennial class, hall president David Baker said Friday that five modern-day players, 10 seniors, three contributors and two coaches could be elected next year. The modern-day group would be decided by the 48 selection committee voters, as always, on the day before the Super Bowl in February. The other 15 would be voted on as one bloc, not individually, by the selection committee. They would be chosen by a 25-member committee that will include Hall of Famers, historians and current voters. Part of the 2020 class would be inducted in early August. The others would be enshrined about Sept. 17, 2020, the date that marks 100 years from the original NFL game.