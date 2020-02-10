colleges
n Elon Men’s basketball guard Marcus Sheffield II was named the CAA Player of the Week on Monday, Feb. 10, after leading Elon in scoring (24.5 ppg) and rebounding (10 rpg) during a 2-0 week. The senior out of Alpharetta, Ga. poured in a season-high 31 points and 12 rebounds, adding five assists in a 72-65 Elon win over then CAA-leading Charleston. Sheffield played a big part in helping Elon go 2-0 during the week.
n High Point women’s basketball guard Skyler Curran was named Big South Player of the Week for the third time this season, the conference announced on Monday. Curran notched her fourth double-double of the season last week on her way to leading High Point to a 2-0 week.
NBA
n An Oakland police officer is suing Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri and seeking damages for an alleged assault that the officer claims happened after the Raptors won the NBA title in June. The lawsuit comes after the Alameda County District Attorney’s office announced it would not press charges against Ujiri back in October.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.