AUTO RACING
n Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel took advantage of an early pit stop to win the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday and end a 13-month winless streak in Formula One. Vettel, who started third on the grid, crossed the finish line 2.641 seconds ahead of Charles Leclerc — who was unhappy with his team’s pit strategy — in a Ferrari 1-2. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was third while championship leader Lewis Hamilton was fourth.
n Josef Newgarden won his second championship in three years with a smooth drive in the IndyCar season finale, where he played it safe and watched rookie Colton Herta dominate the road course at Laguna Seca Raceway. Newgarden needed only to finish fourth or better to give Roger Penske his 16th IndyCar title. His drive clearly indicated he wouldn’t get aggressive and risk throwing it away, settling in for an eighth-place finish to beat teammate Simon Pagenaud by 25 points in the championship race.
Golf
n Danny Willett won a European Tour event on home soil for the first time in his career with a three-shot victory at the BMW PGA Championship on Sunday. The 31-year-old Englishman finished three strokes ahead of nearest challenger Jon Rahm in the final round. Willett shot a 5-under 67 to finish 20 under overall and collected his seventh European Tour title. Rahm shared the overnight lead with Willett and finished second after a 2-under 70. South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout (68) was a shot further back.
n Sebastian Munoz of Colombia made a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to force a playoff, and then beat Sungjae Im with a par on the first extra hole to win the Sanderson Farms Championship for his first PGA Tour victory. Munoz closed with a 2-under 70. Im, the PGA Tour rookie of the year last season, birdied three straight holes on the back nine of the Country Club at Jackson for a 66.
n Rocco Mediate birdied his last two holes for a 6-under 64 and won the Sanford International on Sunday when Ken Duke took double bogey on the final hole. Mediate won by two shots for his first PGA Tour Champions title in three years. Duke closed with a 69 and tied for second with Colin Montgomerie and Bob Estes, who each shot 67.
