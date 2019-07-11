nfl
n Miami Dolphins player Kendrick Norton was at fault for a two-car accident last week that resulted in the amputation of his left arm, ending his football career, according to a Thursday crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Norton was issued a citation for an improper lane change of his 2017 Ford F250, which crashed into the right side of a 2015 Maserati before it slammed into a concrete barrier and overturned onto its roof. While no tests for alcohol or other drugs were administered, investigators determined Norton and his passenger, a 34-year-old woman named Shakir Williams, weren’t suspected of alcohol or drug use. Norton and Williams, however, weren’t wearing seatbelts during the incident, which occurred around 1:18 a.m. on July 4. Both Norton and Williams were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in Miami after the accident.
n Running back Melvin Gordon has told the San Diego Chargers that he will not report to training camp and will instead demand a trade unless he receives a new deal. Gordon’s agent has confirmed that his client is prepared to remain away from the team if necessary when the Chargers report to Costa Mesa in two weeks. The sides have been discussing an extension, but the lack of progress led to Gordon toughening his stance this week. Gordon, who is scheduled to make $5.6 million this season, is in the final year of the deal he signed with the Chargers after they drafted him 15th overall in 2015.
NHL
n Penguins center Matt Cullen has retired after a 21-season career that included three Stanley Cup titles. Cullen, 42, won a Cup with Carolina in 2006 and then consecutive titles with Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017. Cullen had 266 goals, 465 assists and 502 penalty minutes over 1,516 games with Anaheim, Florida, Carolina, the New York Rangers, Ottawa, Minnesota, Nashville and Pittsburgh. He also had 19 goals and 39 assists in 132 career playoff games. Drafted 35th overall by Anaheim in 1996, Cullen’s best statistical season came in Carolina’s run to the Cup in the 2005-06 season, when he set career highs in goals (25) and points (49). He added 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 25 playoff games. He had seven goals and 13 assists in 71 games with the Penguins last season.