MLB
n The Toronto Blue Jays are shifting Vladimir Guerrero Jr. across the diamond, moving the slugger to first base from third. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Guerrero feels comfortable at first and the team has Travis Shaw ready to play third. Montoyo also said Guerrero, 21, will see time as a designated hitter. He didn’t rule out that he will play some third in the future. Guerrero hit .272 with 15 home runs and 69 RBIs in 123 games as a rookie, delivering a series of big swings on the way to the finals of the All-Star Home Run Derby.
golf
n Duke women’s golf coach Dan Brooks on Friday said that Jon Whithaus has been promoted to associate head coach. Whithaus is entering his sixth season with the program, and helped lead Duke to the 2019 NCAA Championship. The Blue Devils have won 15 tournaments over his five seasons.
n Miguel Angel Jiménez moved into position to break his own record as the oldest winner of a European Tour event when the 56-year-old Spaniard shot 7-under 65 to take the second-round lead in the Austrian Open on Friday near Vienna. He was 11 under par overall, two shots clear of five players.
