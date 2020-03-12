colleges
n All Elon athletics competition has been suspended until further notice, according to the university. The move includes any in-season events scheduled for this week to include women’s basketball, baseball, softball, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s golf, women’s cross country and spirit squads. People who purchased baseball tickets for the 2020 season will be provided updates as necessary.
soccer
n The U.S. Soccer Federation apologized on Thursday after it contended in court documents that women on its national team had lesser responsibilities and physical abilities than their male counterparts, an assertion that drew widespread criticism and sparked a player protest. The statement from USSF President Carlos Cordeiro came after The Coca-Cola Co. denounced the federation for its stance.
