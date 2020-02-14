COLLEGES
n The N.C. A&T women’s basketball team starts its final homestand of the season today with a game against old rival N.C. Central, with tipoff scheduled for 4 p.m. A&T (16-7, 8-3 MEAC) holds a commanding 30-6 lead in the series, including a 12-2 record in Greensboro. N.C. A&T has won the past six games against Central (7-16, 4-6 MEAC).
n The UNCG women’s basketball team (17-7, 6-3 Southern Conference) travels to Cullowhee for a 2 p.m. game today against Western Carolina (5-19, 2-7 Southern Conference). UNCG, with a win, would vault into a first-place tie with Wofford. UNCG has won the past five games against Western Carolina, but the Catamounts lead the all-time series 38-31.
n Greensboro College will offer women’s wrestling as a varsity sport beginning in fall 2020. It will be the first college or university in North Carolina to do so. Kevin Burmingham, the Pride’s men’s wrestling coach, will also coach the women.
n Zach Dinkins pitched five innings and picked up the win as Guilford College defeated visiting Averett 7-2 in the season opener for both baseball teams on Friday.
n Senior Kenna Quinn gave up just one run while the offense got to work early as the Elon softball team won 5-1 win over Radford in its first game of the Phoenix Invitational on Friday at Hunt Softball Park at Elon. The Phoenix (4-1) picked up its third straight win overall with its victory over the Highlanders (0-1). It was also Elon’s eighth straight win over Radford in the series.
