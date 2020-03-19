MLB
n Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale will have Tommy John surgery on his left elbow, an operation that would keep him out the entire 2020 baseball season if and when it resumes. The team made the announcement Thursday, two weeks after saying that the 30-year-old left-hander had a flexor strain near the elbow. Sale is 109-73 in 10 major league seasons is entering the second season of a six-year, $160 million contract.
colleges
n Pittsburgh guard Trey McGowens is planning to transfer, the second high-profile departure from the rebuilding program in less than a week. McGowens averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game while starting 32 of Pitt’s 33 games last season. McGowens joins junior guard Ryan Murphy in the transfer portal. Murphy, who averaged 7.6 points while making a team-high 42 3-pointers, announced over the weekend he will attempt to play for another school next season as a graduate transfer.
n UConn point guard Alterique Gilbert is transferring from the program, the school announced on Thursday. Gilbert, who was honored on senior night, still has one year of eligibility after shoulder injuries limited him to just nine games over his first two seasons at Connecticut. He lost his job as a starter in the middle of last season but still averaged more than 27 minutes a game and averaged
8.5 points and 3.6 assists in helping the Huskies to a 19-12 record.
NHL
n The Nashville Predators have signed forward Cole Smith to a one-year, two-way deal for the 2020-21 season. The Predators announced the deal Thursday. Smith, 24, just finished his senior season at North Dakota, where he scored a career-high 11 goals and had 18 points in 34 games. The 6-foot-3, 197-pound forward played on both the power play and penalty kill as a senior and helped North Dakota win its conference’s regular-season title. He finished with 51 points in 137 games over four years at North Dakota. Smith wasn’t drafted before going to North Dakota. The native of Brainerd, Minn., played three seasons with Predators’ prospect Grant Mismash. Smith played two years with the Steinbach Pistons of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League.
