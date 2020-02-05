UNCG’s Keyshaun Langley puts up a shot as The Citadel’s Fletcher Abee defends during a game at the Greensboro Coliseum on Wednesday night. xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
UNCG’s Keyshaun Langley drives the baseline during the Spartans’ game against The Citadel at the Greensboro Coliseum on Wednesday night. Langley, a freshman guard, scored a game-high 17 points off the bench and helped the Spartans to an 88-68 victory.
UNCG 88
The Citadel 68
How the game was won
Freshman Keyshaun Langley came off the bench to score 17 points and UNCG kept pace with the other leaders in the Southern Conference. The Spartans got off to a slow start, but rebounded nicely to snag their 18th win of the season. In the first half, UNCG shot 29% from 3-point range, compared to The Citadel’s a 60% clip from deep. The Spartans bench outscored the Bulldogs bench 14-0 in the first half. Despite the poor shooting from UNCG, they carried a 40-32 lead into the break.
In the second half, UNCG capitalized on The Citadel’s miscues, forcing 21 turnovers for the game and 20 points coming off of those turnovers. The Spartans were led by a strong performance from Kyrin Galloway who contributed 14 points off the bench, including four 3-pointers.
Key performers
The Citadel: Fletcher Abee 16 points (6/9 FG); Derek Webster Jr. 14 points, 5 rebounds; Kaelon Harris 11 points, 5 rerbounds; Kaiden Rice 10 points, 3 rebounds; Rudy Fitzgibbons 9 points; Stephen Clark 6 points, 5 rebounds.
UNCG: Keyshaun Langley 17 points, 4 rebounds; Isaiah Miller 15 points, 6 assists; Kyrin Galloway 14 points, 6 rebounds; Kaleb Hunter 13 points, 5 rebounds; Bas Leyte 9 points; Mohammed Abdusalam 4 points, 6 rebounds.
Up next for UNCG: Sunday vs Samford, 1 p.m.
