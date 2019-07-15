WINSTON-SALEM — The NBA franchise from Charlotte will play a game in Winston-Salem for the first time since 2007.
The Charlotte Hornets will play host to the Philadelphia 76ers in a preseason game Oct. 11 at Joel Coliseum. As the Hornets, Charlotte previously played in Winston-Salem in 1988 and 1992.
The 2007 exhibition was between the New Orleans Hornets and Charlotte Bobcats. This will be the 12th time Charlotte has played in the Triad, most recently playing at the Greensboro Coliseum in 2016.
“We look forward to visiting Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum,” Fred Whitfield, the Hornets’ president and vice chairman, said in a news release. “We have always enjoyed bringing Hornets basketball to our fans in the Triad, where the fans are so supportive of our G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. We are pleased to have the opportunity to do so in Winston-Salem this preseason.”
Joel Coliseum played host to a preseason game in 2005 between the San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday and can be purchased at hornets.com or ticketmaster.com, at the Wake Forest ticket office at Bridger Field House, the Greensboro Coliseum or on the Hornets app.
Prices start at $12.50 plus applicable fees. Additionally, there are special discounted tickets available for college students starting at just $10.