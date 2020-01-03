Texans 22

HOUSTON — Deshaun Watson spun out of a would-be sack sandwich and coolly completed a pass that set up the winning field goal in overtime as the Texans rallied from a double-digit second-half deficit for a 22-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round of the playoffs Saturday.

Both teams punted on their first possessions of OT — the first extra period in an AFC wild-card game since 2012. On Houston’s next drive, Watson evaded a sack by wriggling away from one defender and bouncing off another before rolling out to find Taiwan Jones for a 34-yard reception to set up first-and-goal.

Watson flexed both arms as the crowd at NRG Stadium went wild — knowing their team was in position to pull off another comeback win.

“I told myself to stay up. I mean, it’s do-or-die now. I just had to make the play,” Watson said.

Ka’imi Fairbairn then kicked a 28-yard field goal to lift Houston to the victory.

The Texans (10-7) advance to the divisional round of the playoffs next weekend where they’ll face either the Chiefs or the Ravens depending on the outcome of Saturday night’s Titans-Patriots wild-card game.

“We never quit, regardless,” Watson said. “Whatever it takes to get the win. I mean, we’re going to keep fighting.”

