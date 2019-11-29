Wake Forest 88
Long Beach State 75
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Wake Forest unleashed its inside-out approach Friday, getting plenty of mileage out of it even when the shots were not falling.
Brandon Childress scored 18 points, Olivier Sarr added 16 and the Demon Deacons went 24 of 25 from the free-throw line to advance to the championship game of the Wooden Legacy with an 88-75 victory over Long Beach State on Friday afternoon.
It hardly mattered that field goals were hard to come by. The Demon Deacons were held without a basket over a seven-minute stretch of the second half and shot just 43.5 percent in the game.
Instead, they forced the action by drawing 20 fouls and holding a 43-27 rebounding advantage. Their 96% shooting from the free-throw line was a Wooden Legacy record.
“Get the ball below the free-throw line,” Wake Forest head coach Danny Manning said. “Once we get the ball below the free-throw line, we have a chance to have success, whether we’re attacking the rim or kicking it back out for an open shot. We were able to do that against that zone they threw out there.”
Chaundee Brown scored 13 and Andrien White added 12 as the Demon Deacons (5-2) moved on to Sunday’s championship game where they will face the winner of Friday’s semifinal game between Arizona and Penn.
Michael Carter III scored 18 points and Chance Hunter added 17 for the Beach (3-5), which will play in the tournament’s third-place game.
Long Beach State was within five points with 14 minutes remaining but appeared to run out of gas a day after an upset victory over Providence.
“I like where my team is going, I think we’re getting better, but we weren’t good enough today,” Long Beach State head coach Dan Monson said. “Wake Forest controlled that game. We could never really make a run because we just couldn’t keep them off the foul line or keep them from offensive rebounds.”
Wake Forest had 19 offensive rebounds and 20 second-chance points. Long Beach State had six offensive rebounds and zero second-chance points.
The Demon Deacons took advantage of their depth with a 36-9 advantage in bench points, with six players scoring in double figures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.