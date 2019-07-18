One of two UNCG players with their jersey retired, Kyle Hines is back in town after winning another Euroleague championship. A productive player for more than a decade overseas, Hines has spent the past six seasons playing in Russia.
He’ll be joined by former Florida star Nick Calathes, now playing in Greece, along with Mike James, who played with the Phoenix Suns before spending the past three years overseas.
Maryland and ACC legend Juan Dixon will coach Team Hines, and Tony Durant, older brother of Kevin Durant, will assist him.