Chris Paul’s team is playing host to the regional, and the NBA All-Star and future hall of famer will be on the sideline as head coach.
Greensboro native P.J. Hariston is probably the most recognizable name on the list, having played parts of three seasons in the NBA and three more in the NBA G-League. He’ll be joined by fellow Tar Heel Kennedy Meeks, who averaged 14.7 points and 11 rebounds last season in Japan.
Former N.C. State teammates Sam Hunt, a Greensboro native, and Abdul Malik-Abu will also play for Team CP3, as will Winston-Salem native Reggie Johnson, who helped lead Miami to an ACC title. Former Wake Forest forward Aaron Rountree, Maryland guard Dez Wells and UNCG guard Diante Baldwin help round out the roster.