TCU 75

No. 2 Baylor 72

FORT WORTH, Texas Desmond Bane scored 23 points, with eight straight in TCU’s tiebreaking run, as the Horned Frogs upended No. 2 Baylor 75-72 on Saturday.

Bane made a long tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:42 left that put the Horned Frogs (16-13, 7-9 Big 12) ahead to stay. After blocking a shot by Jared Butler, Bane then made a turnaround jumper before adding another 3 to make it 63-55 with just over three minutes left. That was part of a bigger 18-1 spurt that Bane had started with another 3-pointer.

Baylor (25-3, 14-2) lost for the second time in three games since winning a Big 12-record 23 games in a row.

The Bears were the nation’s No. 1 team when they lost a week ago to now-No.1 Kansas (26-3, 15-1), which is a game ahead of them in the league standings after beating Kansas State on Saturday.

