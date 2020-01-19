Gardner Webb North Carolina Basketball

North Carolina guard Cole Anthony (2) drives to the basket while Gardner-Webb guard Jaheam Cornwall defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

For reeling North Carolina, the return of injured freshman point guard Cole Anthony from knee surgery can’t come quickly enough. The Tar Heels have lost four straight games, and after their 66-52 loss to Pitt on Saturday are 8-9 overall and 1-5 in the ACC. Story, B2.

