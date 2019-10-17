Panthers Buccaneers Football

Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

 Tim Ireland

The Carolinas Panthers battle back from losing their first two games to reel off four straight wins behind the surprising play of backup quarterback Kyle Allen, versatile running back and MVP candidate Christian McCaffrey and a defense that’s hitting quarterbacks hard and taking the ball away. Story, C5.

