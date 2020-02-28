What: College Park Skyhawks (Hawks) at Greensboro Swarm (Hornets)
When: 7 p.m. tonight
How to watch: NBAGLeague.com
Where: The Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
Tickets: Starting at $12; available at ticketmaster.com and Coliseum box office.
Notable: Dwayne Bacon has averaged 36.6 points per game in the first five games he has played for the Swarm this year. Bacon also has two of the top-five point totals for a single game in the G-League this year with his 51 point game and his 44 point game. ... The Skyhawks beat the Swarm in the first two games between the teams, winning by an average of 23 points. ... Saturday’s game will be Greensboro’s last home game until March 18th. ... The Swarm announced Friday that the team has added KJ McDaniels to its roster. McDaniels was averaging 35 PPG in his latest stint in the Philippine Basketball Association. ... Greensboro also acquired the returning player rights to Quincy Acy and a second-round 2020 NBA G League Draft pick from the Texas Legends (Dallas Mavericks affiliate) in exchange for Tyler Nelson and Josh Perkins. ...
Players to watch: Swarm: Dwayne Bacon 36.6 ppg, 9.2 RPG; Kobi Simmons 17.4 PPG, 5.6 APG. Skyhawks: Charles Brown Jr. 16.8 PPG, 6.9 RPG; Jordan Sibert 14.3 PPG, 3.1 RPG.
Up next for Greensboro: at Erie Bayhawks (Pelicans), 7 p.m. Friday.
Information: gsoswarm.com.
