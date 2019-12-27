Raptors 905 120

Swarm 106

Site: Paramount Fine Foods Centre, Mississauga, Canada

Why the Swarm lost

The Swarm jumped out to a 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter, but lost the next two quarters by a combined 22 points after going cold from the field. Greensboro shot 39% from the field in the game.

Key performers

Swarm: Robert Franks 24 points, 7 rebounds; Jalen McDaniels 24 points, 11 rebounds.

Raptors: Devin Robinson 26 points, 5 assists; Justin Anderson, 25 points, 10 rebounds.

Notable

The Swarm have now lost six straight games dating to Dec. 7, their longest losing streak of the season. ... Former UNC guard Joel Berry II scored a season high 13 points off the bench for the Swarm.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments