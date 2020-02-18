What: Fort Wayne Mad Ants (Pacers) at Greensboro Swarm (Hornets), NBA G-League basketball game.
When: 7 p.m. today
Where: Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Notable: Fort Wayne is 17-18, and Greensboro is 7-27. ... The Mad Ants beat the Swarm 112-110 when the two teams met back on Jan. 17 in Fort Wayne. ... The Swarm has lost its last four games. ... Kobi Simmons, Greensboro’s leading scorer, is coming off a game against the Wisconsin Herd in which he tied his career-high with 32 points.
Up next: The Swarm will host the Capital City Go-Go (Wizards)
on Friday at 7 p.m. The game can be streamed on
Tickets: Starting at $15; available at Ticketmaster.com and Fieldhouse box office.
