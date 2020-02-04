What: Raptors 905 (Mississauga, Ontario) at Greensboro Swarm, NBA G-League basketball game.
When: 7 p.m. today, Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
Notable: Despite a 7-24 record, the Swarm is 3-3 in its last six games. Forward Caleb Martin leads the Swarm with 21 points and 6 rebounds per game.
Tickets: Starting at $12; available at Ticketmaster.com and Fieldhouse box office.
