What: Raptors 905 (Mississauga, Ontario) at Greensboro Swarm, NBA G-League basketball game.

When: 7 p.m. today, Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

Notable: Despite a 7-24 record, the Swarm is 3-3 in its last six games. Forward Caleb Martin leads the Swarm with 21 points and 6 rebounds per game.

Tickets: Starting at $12; available at Ticketmaster.com and Fieldhouse box office.

