MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The dress rehearsal for the Super Bowl is incredibly elaborate, and the NFL needed some football players to help ensure everything would go according to plan today.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas, welcome to the Super Bowl.
About 50 players from the high school in Parkland, Fla. — the place where 17 students, teachers and staff were killed in a massacre on Feb. 14, 2018 — got to take the field at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday afternoon for a few hours, pretending to be members of the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.
They ran some plays to help TV crews work on their camera angles, went through a walkthrough of the pregame coin toss with referee Bill Vinovich, even lined up just as the Chiefs and 49ers will for “The Star-Spangled Banner” — and some of them even got a quick meet-and-greet with anthem singer Demi Lovato afterward.
“They basically split us up, one side was the Chiefs and the other side was the 49ers,” said Stoneman Douglas coach Quentin Short. “The smiles I saw on these kids’ faces, the excitement of running out of the tunnels just like the teams will, they were having a blast, man. To be on the actual field the Super Bowl is going to be played on, it was awesome.”
The NFL has used high school players as stand-ins at the Super Bowl rehearsals for some time. And when it came time to extend a team an invitation this year, organizers apparently knew which school to ask. The Miami Dolphins said Fox, which is airing the game, made the final call.
“The Dolphins and the NFL and Fox reached out to us,” Short told The Associated Press. “They asked us if we’d be interested and obviously I said, ‘Heck, yeah.’ There was no way we were turning down this opportunity.”
Stoneman Douglas has received plenty of support from the South Florida sports community since the shootings two years ago.
The Miami Heat sent players and coaches to meet with students and other NBA teams have made similar gestures, the Miami Marlins invited the school’s baseball team to play at Marlins Park, the Dolphins have given money and hosted clinics for players and the Florida Panthers brought the school’s hockey team onto the ice to meet a surprise guest — the Stanley Cup.
Stoneman Douglas quarterback Matthew O’Dowd said he understood the significance of getting the chance to be part of the show on the field where 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will meet on Sunday.
“It’s a great experience for the people who get to go and do it,” O’Dowd said. “It was amazing, it was fun and it was a great team-bonding thing. We got to go, meet people, hang out with our coaches ... I can’t really describe it. It was just great.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.