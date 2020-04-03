AUTO RACING

1 p.m.: iRacing Pro Invitational Series: Bristol Motor Speedway (WGHP)

7 p.m.: 2003 NASCAR Greatest Races (FS1)

BOXING

10 a.m.: 1973 Muhammad Ali vs. Ken Norton (ESPN Classic)

11 a.m.: 1973 Muhammad Ali vs. Ken Norton (ESPN Classic)

Noon: 1974 Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier (ESPN Classic)

1 p.m.: 1989 Roberto Duran vs. Sugar Ray Leonard (ESPN Classic)

3 p.m.: 2020 Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury (FS2)

COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

10 a.m.: 2019 Georgia Tech at N.C. State (ACC)

Noon: 2019 Notre Dame at North Carolina (ACC)

1 p.m.: Best of Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships (ESPN)

2 p.m.: 2019 Elon at North Carolina (Fox Sports South)

2 p.m.: 2007 NCAA final, Florida vs. Ohio State (CBS Sports)

4 p.m.: 2012 NCAA final, Kentucky vs. Kansas (WFMY)

4 p.m.: 2010 NCAA final, Duke vs. Butler (CBS Sports)

6 p.m.: 2015 NCAA final, Duke vs. Wisconsin (CBS Sports)

9 p.m.: 1983 NCAA final, N.C. State vs. Houston (CBS Sports)

11 p.m.: 2019 NCAA final, Virginia vs. Texas Tech (CBS Sports)

Women’s basketball

4 p.m.: 2019 Maryland at N.C. State (ACC)

7 p.m.: 2006 NCAA final, Duke vs. Maryland (ESPN)

8 p.m.: 2019 Wake Forest at Miami (ACC)

9 p.m.: 2018 NCAA final, Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State (ESPN)

GOLF

1 p.m.: 2019 Texas Open (Golf)

2:30 p.m.: 2019 Texas Open (WXII)

5 p.m.: 2019 LPGA ANA Inspiration Major Championship (Golf)

prep BASKETBALL

2:30 p.m.: Best of Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships (WFMY)

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)

3 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS1)

6 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)

MLB

8 a.m.: 2014 Home Run Derby (MLB)

8 a.m.: 1977 World Series Game 6, Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees (ESPN Classic)

10 a.m.: 2014 All-Star Game (MLB)

Noon: 2015 Home Run Derby (MLB)

2 p.m.: 1977 World Series Game 4, Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees (ESPN Classic)

2 p.m.: 2015 All-Star Game (MLB)

4 p.m.: 1978 ALCS Game 3, Kansas City at New York Yankees (ESPN Classic)

4 p.m.: 2016 Home Run Derby (MLB)

6 p.m..: 2016 All-Star Game (MLB)

8 p.m.: 1988 NLCS Game 4, Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets (ESPN Classic)

10 p.m.: 1983 World Series Game 3, Baltimore at Philadelphia (ESPN Classic)

NBA

8 a.m.: 2018 playoffs Game 7, Milwaukee at Boston (NBA)

9 a.m.: 2018 playoffs Game 7, Indiana at Cleveland (NBA)

10 a.m.: 2019 playoffs Game 7, San Antonio at Denver (NBA)

11 a.m.: 2019 playoffs Game 7, Portland at Denver (NBA)

Noon: 2019 playoffs Game 7, Philadelphia at Toronto (NBA)

1 p.m.: 2019 Indiana at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)

2 p.m.: 2012 playoffs Game 7, Boston at Miami (NBA)

3 p.m.: 2013 playoffs Game 7, San Antonio at Miami (NBA)

3 p.m.: 2010 NBA Finals Game 7, Boston at Los Angeles Lakers (WXLV)

5 p.m.: 2014 playoffs Game 7, Golden State at Los Angeles Clippers (NBA)

6 p.m.: 2015 playoffs Game 7, San Antonio at Los Angeles Clippers (NBA)

7 p.m.: 2015 playoffs Game 7, Los Angeles Clippers at Houston (NBA)

8 p.m.: 2016 playoffs Game 7, Oklahoma City at Golden State (NBA)

8 p.m.: 2019 Indiana at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)

10 p.m.: 2016 NBA Finals Game 7, Cleveland at Golden State (NBA)

NFL

3 p.m.: 2011 Super Bowl, Green Bay vs. Pittsburgh (WGHP)

7 p.m.: 2014 Dallas at New York (NBC Sports)

9:30 p.m.: 2018 Kansas City at New England (NBC Sports)

