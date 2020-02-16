AUTO RACING

n 2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Daytona 500 (WGHP)

COLLEGES

Baseball

n 1 p.m.: Lafayette at High Point (ESPN+)

n 1 p.m.: Middle Tennessee State at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

n 1 p.m.: Army at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

n 1 p.m.: James Madison at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

n 2 p.m.: Appalachian State at Gardner-Webb (ESPN+)

Gymnastics

n 7:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Minnesota (Big Ten)

Softball

n 10 a.m.: Washington vs. Texas Tech (ESPNU)

n 12:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

n 12:30 p.m.: Illinois at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

n 12:30 p.m.: Rutgers at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

n 7 p.m.: UCLA vs. Florida State (ESPN2)

Women’s tennis

n 6 p.m.: USC at Notre Dame (Tennis)

Wrestling

n 2 p.m.: Purdue at Illinois (Big Ten)

n 2 p.m.: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State (ESPNU)

n 4 p.m.: Michigan at Wisconsin (Big Ten)

GOLF

n 1 p.m.: PGA, Genesis Invitational (Golf)

n 3 p.m.: PGA, Genesis Invitational (WFMY)

n 3 p.m.: Chubb Classic (Golf)

HOCKEY

n 4 p.m.: AHL, Cleveland at Chicago (NHL)

NBA

n 8 p.m.: All-Star Game (TBS; TNT)

NHL

n 12:30 p.m.: Detroit at Pittsburgh (WXII)

n 3:30 p.m.: Boston at New York Rangers (WXII)

n 4 p.m.: Edmonton at Carolina (Fox Sports South)

n 6 p.m.: St. Louis at Nashville (NBC Sports)

n 7 p.m.: Toronto at Buffalo (ESPN+)

n 8:30 p.m.: Chicago at Winnipeg (ESPN+)

RUGBY

n 4 p.m.: Bristol at Northampton (NBC Sports)

n 6 p.m.: MLR, Atlanta at New Orleans (CBS Sports)

SOCCER

n 8:55 a.m.: Serie A, Brescia Calcio at Juventus (ESPN2)

n 9 a.m.: English Premier, Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa (NBC Sports)

n 9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Köln (FS2)

n 11:30 a.m.: English Premier, Newcastle United at Arsenal (NBC Sports)

n Noon: Bundesliga, Schalke at Mainz (FS2)

n 7:30 p.m.: Liga MX, Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna (FS2)

TENNIS

n 5 a.m.: Thailand Open (Tennis)

n 8:30 a.m.: ABN AMRO World Tournament, St. Petersburg Trophy (Tennis)

n 4 p.m.: New York Open (Tennis)

Early Monday

n 5 a.m.: Dubai Championship (Tennis)

XFL

n 3 p.m.: Dallas at Los Angeles (WXLV)

n 6 p.m.: St. Louis at Houston (FS1)

Tags

Load comments