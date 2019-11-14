App State holds the advantage in the East Division, sitting on top of the division with a 4-1 record. Georgia State and Georgia Southern are right behind, tied for second at 3-2.
It's simple: if the Mountaineers win out, the title game will return to Boone. One or two losses over the next three games keeps Georgia Southern alive in the conversation because the Eagles hold a head-to-head advantage over Appalachian thanks to a 24-21 win on Oct. 31 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Beating the Panthers would provide a helpful cushion as well. Georgia State and Georgia Southern play Nov. 30 in Statesboro, Ga., to end the season.
