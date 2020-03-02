Garrison Brooks couldn’t see out of one of his eyes the first time these teams played, and now the Tar Heels’ other interior starter has an injury he’s dealing with.
Armando Bacot suffered an ankle injury and didn’t play the second half of Saturday’s game. Williams said Monday he didn’t have an update on Bacot’s status.
Bacot had 10 points and seven rebounds in the first game against Wake Forest, but hadn’t scored in double figures in five games since then.
