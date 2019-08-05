Lochte's Return

Ryan Lochte prepares to compete in the men’s 200-meter individual medley time trial at the U.S. national swimming championships in Stanford, Calif., Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Lochte is returning from a 14-month suspension. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

 David J. Phillip

In his first national meet since a 14-month suspension, Ryan Lochte, a 12-time Olympics medalist, wins the 200-meter individual medley Sunday at the U.S. Championships at Stanford, his first national title victory since 2014. Story, B3.

Tags

Load comments