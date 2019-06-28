SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Steve Stricker opened a six-stroke lead in the U.S. Senior Open on Saturday at Notre Dame, shooting a 4-under 66 and extending his bogey-free run to 48 holes.
Seeking his second senior major title after winning the Regions Tradition by six strokes in May in Alabama, the 52-year-old Stricker had a tournament-record 18-under 192 total on the rain-softened Warren Golf Course.
“Much the same as it was the first two days, just driving it in the fairway,” Stricker said. “Hit some pretty good iron shots into the greens. Just didn’t get into too many problems. That was the key. And if I did, I was able to get it up-and-down or make a save of some sort.”
He opened with a 62 to tie the tournament record and share the first-round lead with David Toms, then shot a 64 on Friday to take a two-stroke advantage.
Fellow Madison, Wisconsin, player Jerry Kelly was second after a 70.
“I’m going to have to be the aggressor,” Kelly said. “He can pick apart a golf course. I’m going to have to play flawless. I mean, flawless.”
Toms was third at 11 under after a 70.
Bob Estes had a 68 to get to 10 under.