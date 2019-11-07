Virginia Tech Miami Football

Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker (2) looks to the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

 Lynne Sladky

Hendon Hooker, a Greensboro native, took over as Virginia Tech’s starting quarterback for victories against Miami, Rhode Island and North Carolina, but sat out last week’s loss at Notre Dame with an injury. Hokies coach Justin Fuente said, “if (Hooker) practices all week and does well, then Hendon will be the starter” against No. 19-ranked Wake Forest. Story, C5

Load comments