By the lofty standards set by the Seminoles over the past 35 years, the 2018 season was an abject disaster, as Coach Willie Taggart’s maiden voyage in Tallahassee ended with the program missing a bowl game for the first time since 1981 and FSU’s first losing season since 1976.
Everything went wrong: Offense, defense, scoring and turnovers. The managers probably had bad days inflating the footballs.
But, there’s at least a reasonable explanation after a Bleacher Report story detailed exactly what Taggart was up against in his first season, looking to change the culture left behind by Jimbo Fisher. It doesn’t paint a pretty picture of what FSU had become, and if Taggart’s track record is any indication, the program’s culture will be back on the right track soon.