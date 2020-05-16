TWake Forest Forbes Basketball (copy)

Coach Steve Forbes changed his offense and went 30-4 at East Tennessee State this past season. It’s one of the examples of how Forbes has evolved as a coach throughout his career.

 The Associated Press

Steve Forbes has been a winner at every stop along his coaching journey. The new men’s basketball coach at Wake Forest hopes his ability to change and adapt will help him continue to succeed as he takes on the ACC. Story, C3

