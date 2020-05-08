COLLEGES
n Western Carolina and Campbell have agreed to a two-game football home-and-home series contract for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The Catamounts are scheduled to host the Fighting Camels on Sept. 7 in the second game of the 2024 season. In 2025, WCU will make the 300-mile trip from Cullowhee to Buies Creek to face Campbell at Barker-Lane Stadium in late September. According to records, the universities last played against each other in the late 1930s, with Campbell winning both games.
n The Marquette men’s basketball team has added Gardner-Webb transfer Jose Perez, a combination guard/forward who scored at least 15 points a game for the Runnin’ Bull dogs in each of the past two seasons. Perez will sit out the 2020-21 season because of NCAA transfer rules before playing for Marquette in 2021-22. The 6-foot-5 guard has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Perez averaged 15 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists as a sophomore in 2019-20. He had 15.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3 assists per game his freshman year.
NFL
n The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with journeyman quarterback Mike Glennon, giving them a veteran backup behind Gardner Minshew. Glennon is a former N.C. State standout. The 6-foot-7 Glennon has played for Oakland (2019), Arizona (2018) and Chicago (2017) after beginning his career in Tampa Bay (2013-16). The Buccaneers drafted him in the third round in 2013. Glennon, 30, has completed 61% of his passes for 5,163 yards, with 36 touchdowns and 20 interceptions, in 29 games over seven NFL seasons.
n The Buffalo Bills have signed defensive end A.J. Epenesa and two other players taken in the NFL draft last month. The Bills announced the signing of the second-round pick from Iowa on Friday, along with wide receiver and fourth-round pick Gabriel Davis, and quarterback and fifth-round choice Jake Fromm. All three got four-year contracts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.