COLLEGES

n Western Carolina and Campbell have agreed to a two-game football home-and-home series contract for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The Catamounts are scheduled to host the Fighting Camels on Sept. 7 in the second game of the 2024 season. In 2025, WCU will make the 300-mile trip from Cullowhee to Buies Creek to face Campbell at Barker-Lane Stadium in late September. According to records, the universities last played against each other in the late 1930s, with Campbell winning both games.

n The Marquette men’s basketball team has added Gardner-Webb transfer Jose Perez, a combination guard/forward who scored at least 15 points a game for the Runnin’ Bull dogs in each of the past two seasons. Perez will sit out the 2020-21 season because of NCAA transfer rules before playing for Marquette in 2021-22. The 6-foot-5 guard has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Perez averaged 15 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists as a sophomore in 2019-20. He had 15.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3 assists per game his freshman year.

NFL

n The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with journeyman quarterback Mike Glennon, giving them a veteran backup behind Gardner Minshew. Glennon is a former N.C. State standout. The 6-foot-7 Glennon has played for Oakland (2019), Arizona (2018) and Chicago (2017) after beginning his career in Tampa Bay (2013-16). The Buccaneers drafted him in the third round in 2013. Glennon, 30, has completed 61% of his passes for 5,163 yards, with 36 touchdowns and 20 interceptions, in 29 games over seven NFL seasons.

n The Buffalo Bills have signed defensive end A.J. Epenesa and two other players taken in the NFL draft last month. The Bills announced the signing of the second-round pick from Iowa on Friday, along with wide receiver and fourth-round pick Gabriel Davis, and quarterback and fifth-round choice Jake Fromm. All three got four-year contracts.

