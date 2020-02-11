AREA

n Greensboro native John Isner, who withdrew from his Australian Open tennis match against Stan Wawrinka because of a left foot issue, is the No. 1 seed for this week’s New York Open. Isner will play the Ivo Karlovic-Jordan Thompson winner in a round-of-16 match Thursday night at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Isner is also teaming with Tommy Paul in doubles, and they’ll play Dominic Inglot and Asaim-Ul-Haq Qureshi in a first-round match today.

colleges

n The Elon softball team is set to host N.C. A&T today, with first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m. The Phoenix went 3-1 last weekend while hosting the Elon Softball Classic, to open the 2020 season. Elon and A&T will be playing for the 56th time, with the Phoenix holding a 45-10 advantage. A&T is 1-0 this season.

n Bob McEvoy, a former men’s basketball coach at UNCG (1984-91), has been named to the USA South Athletic Conference Hall of Fame Class of 2020. McEvoy was a two-time coach of the year for the Spartans, compiling a record of 92-96. McEvoy, along with four other members of the class, will be inducted June 1 in Greensboro.

NBA

n The Dallas Mavericks officially signed Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and requested waivers on Ryan Broekhoff in a corresponding move, the team announced Tuesday. Kidd-Gilchrist, 26, will wear No. 9 with the Mavericks. Kidd-Gilchrist, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, saw his role diminish with the Charlotte Hornets this season. He appeared in 12 games, averaging a career-low 13.3 minutes and four points per game.

