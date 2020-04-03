A brief look at how the sports world has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic:
Economics
The Carolina Hurricanes are putting more than half of their full-time staff on furlough through June 7 while taking steps they said would ensure affected employees don’t lose income because of the suspension of the NHL season. The team announced the plan Friday with the team and PNC Arena having shut down operations last month to ensure social-distancing practices.
The team says the furlough applies to about 55% of full-time employees, who would be directed to access unemployment benefits through the government’s $2.2 trillion economic rescue package. Furloughed employees ineligible to collect full base salaries through unemployment would receive a bonus from the organization when the furlough ends “to be made whole.”
Positive test
The PGA Tour executive who oversees player activity is the first PGA Tour employee to have tested positive. Ross Berlin, the tour’s senior vice president of player affairs, said he was self-isolating after The Players Championship was canceled when he complained of losing his sense of taste and smell.
Philanthropy
n Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is donating $500,000 to help relief efforts in his hometown of Las Vegas and in Philadelphia. Harper and his wife, Kayla, are giving money to Direct Relief and Three Square in Las Vegas and Philabundance in Philadelphia.
n Philadelphia 76ers owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer, as well as All-Star center Joel Embiid made a combined contribution of $1.3 million to Penn Medicine. The money established a funding campaign for antibody testing of front line health care workers.
Scheduling
n The WNBA has postponed the start of its season. The league was set to open training camps on April 26 and the regular season was to begin on May 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.