Developments regarding the coronavirus outbreak and its effects on sports teams, leagues and athletes.
XFL cancels rest of season
The XFL has canceled the remainder of its return season. The league played five games of a 10-game regular season in eight cities. It was a revival of the XFL that played one season in 2001. Commissioner Oliver Luck released a statement saying the league had “no choice but to officially cancel the remainder of the 2020 season.”
Olympics
n The Olympic flame on Friday completed its difficult journey from Greece to Japan. That signified a small, symbolic victory for the International Olympic Committee and local organizers, who maintain the Tokyo Olympics will open July 24 amid a chorus of doubters who think they should be postponed or canceled.
n The head of USA Swimming urged the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to push for a 12-month postponement of the Tokyo Games, signaling the first fissure between powerful American factions attempting to maneuver the U.S. team through the crisis. CEO Tim Hinchey sent a letter Friday to his counterpart at the USOPC, Sarah Hirshland, calling for the delay.
Ogunjobi donating meals
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi is donating 100,000 meals to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to help schoolchildren who might otherwise go hungry. Ogunjobi said in a posting on Twitter that his donation is intended for kids who rely on schools to provide some of their meals. Ogunjobi, a former Ragsdale High and Charlotte standout, has spent three NFL seasons with the Browns, who drafted him in the third round in 2017.
Scheduling
n Amid a slew of postponements and cancellations in golf, the LPGA Tour announced a September date for what traditionally is its first major championship of the year. The ANA Inspiration, planned for April 2-5 in Rancho Mirage, Calif., now will be played Sept. 10-13. It’s the first postponed golf tournament to announce a new date. The schedule change was announced Friday along with the postponement of three more LPGA tournaments. They were to be played the final three weeks of April — in Hawaii, Los Angeles and San Francisco.
Positive tests
n The Florida Department of Health has told the Florida Panthers that someone who works part time at the arena where the NHL team plays its home hockey games has tested positive.
