colleges
n Former tournament champion Notre Dame and Oregon headline the 2021 Maui Invitational field. The bracket, announced Friday, also includes Butler, Houston, Saint Mary’s, Wisconsin, Texas A&M and host Chaminade. North Carolina, Indiana and Texas headline the 2020 Maui Invitational, scheduled for Nov. 23-25.
nfl
n Former first-round draft pick Charles Harris was traded Friday after three unproductive seasons by the Miami Dolphins to the Atlanta Falcons for a seventh-round choice in 2021. Harris, a defensive end from Missouri, was the 22nd overall pick in 2017, but he had only 3 1/2 sacks with Miami. That included half a sack last year, even though he started a career-high five games.
n The Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday declined to pick up the fifth-year option in running back Leonard Fournette’s rookie contract. Fournette, 25, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is due to make $4.17 million in 2020. ’s salary cap. The former LSU star is coming off a career year. He topped 1,600 yards from scrimmage in 15 games last season, carrying 265 times for 1,152 yards and catching 76 passes for 522 yards.
n The Chicago Bears signed veteran safety Tashaun Gipson to a one-year contract Friday. Gipson, 29, has intercepted 23 passes and returned three for touchdowns over eight seasons with Cleveland, Jacksonville and Houston. He had 55 tackles and three interceptions in his lone season with Houston.
MLB
n Reliever Emmanuel Clase of the Cleveland Indians has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing drug. Clase, 22, was acquired from the Texas Rangers last winter in Cleveland’s trade of two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber. The commissioner’s office said Clase tested positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.