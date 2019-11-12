tennis
n Roger Federer won at the ATP Finals in London, beating Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (2), 6-3 on Tuesday. Federer probably has to beat Novak Djokovic in his final group match on Thursday to advance.
pro football
n The Carolina Panthers on Monday claimed running back Mike Davis off waivers from the Chicago Bears. To create an open roster spot, Carolina waived rookie returner Greg Dortch. Dortch, a college star at Wake Forest, appeared in one game for the Panthers.
